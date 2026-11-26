More than a year after gender-based violence and femicide was classified as a national disaster, advocacy groups in the Eastern Cape warn that government interventions remain largely superficial. As the 16 Days of Activism campaign begins, campaigners argue that grand political statements have done little to safeguard women on the ground.

While modest progress such as the establishment of the National Council on GBVF and new sexual offences courts has been acknowledged, civil society leaders stress that reactive measures fail to address root causes, demanding stronger political will and proactive mental health strategies.