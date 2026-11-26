People with disabilities in the Eastern Cape are demanding urgent intervention from the provincial health department over inadequate access to essential assistive devices, saying delays in providing equipment undermined their independence and quality of life.

Their demands were taken to the gates of Frere Hospital in KuGompo City during a march organised by Disabled People of SA (DPSA) Eastern Cape, as part of Disability Awareness Month.

They claim access to devices such as wheelchairs, cochlear implants and spectacles, among other equipment, was a challenge.

Protesters marched from the corner of St James Road and Oxford Street to the hospital's main gate, where they handed over a memorandum of demands to health MEC Ntandokazi Capa's representative, Nosipho Jaxa, and hospital management.

The marchers called on the provincial health department to improve the provision of assistive devices, which they said were essential to enabling people with disabilities to live independently and participate fully in society.

Nokuthula Tsawu, one of the participants, said the march was intended to put the issue of access to assistive devices firmly before the government.

“The march is about assistive devices for people living with disability ... there is a massive number of people who came and supported the march.

“We also appreciate the support from various stakeholders such as the Disability Economic Empowerment Trust.

“We also wanted to hand over the memorandum that includes the demands of disabled people to the MEC of health,” she said.

Tsawu said Frere Hospital was chosen because it served a large number of people across the Eastern Cape, making it an important place to raise concerns about access to health care.

She said providing assistive devices and making reasonable accommodation for people with disabilities would make a significant difference to their daily lives.

Disability Economic Empowerment Trust chief executive Thabiso Phetuka said the health department had a constitutional obligation to provide assistive devices.

“The awareness march held today focused on receiving assistive devices from the department of health, [which has a] constitutional obligation to provide assistive devices.

“These devices are tools that make people with disabilities able to live independently, go to work, school and do things for themselves,” he said.

Petuka said the organisation had joined government efforts to raise awareness and push for improved provision of assistive devices.

He argued that access to assistive devices could also help people with disabilities become economically active, allowing them to work and contribute to the economy.

DPSA provincial manager Mncedisi Nkota said they were pleading with the department to address their challenges.

Daily Dispatch