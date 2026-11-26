Eastern Cape traditional leaders want the government to ban the summer initiation season in coastal areas from 2027, proposing a dedicated June period, in a bid to protect young men from deaths linked to dehydration and increasingly dangerous weather conditions fuelled by the El Niño.
This is being driven by the Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA (Contralesa) in the Eastern Cape, which wants this to be implemented in seven months.
Contralesa provincial chair advocate iNkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana said this was due to growing concerns about deaths during the summer initiation season, particularly along the province's humid and hot coastline.
Speaking to the Dispatch on Wednesday, Nonkonyana said the organisation intended to formally present the proposal to the government and other stakeholders before the current summer initiation season, arguing that the traditional practice needed a radical rethink to safeguard the lives of young initiates.
"However, this season is late now, because the government communicates with traditional leaders here individually, not through our structure," he said.
"But this could be implemented by 2027 onwards."
The 2026 summer season was officially opened on November 13 for out-of-school boys, while it commenced on November 20 for school-going boys.
In the Eastern Cape, 23 initiates died during the December 2025 summer season and 14 died during this year's June/July 2026 winter season, with dehydration identified as the primary cause of death in both periods.
Nonkonyana said the conditions under which initiation was currently being conducted in coastal areas were increasingly unsuitable due to dehydration risks.
He said the construction of circumcision lodges, known as AmaBhoma, using plastic and other materials could worsen the situation, particularly during the El Niño.
"Because during this time, it is very humid and hot. Therefore, the circumcision lodges can never be conducive for human habitation," he said.
Nonkonyana said the proposed shift to winter initiation was also rooted in the history and traditional practices of the custom, which he believed had been altered over time.
He said the proposal had previously been raised at an initiation summit, believed to have taken place late last year, but there had been no formal agreement on its implementation.
He argued initiation had historically been associated with June, during the winter season, and questioned whether the current summer practice was consistent with the custom's original timing.
He said Contralesa had previously raised concerns about the need for longer June school holidays, arguing that this could help create an opportunity for coastal communities to conduct initiation during winter.
The proposal, however, would not necessarily apply uniformly across the province.
"In the Eastern Cape, you can see that in the Maluti mountains, there is no heat coverage.
"Whether they like it or not, because of the climate, they cannot conduct initiation during winter," he said.
"Hence, we were saying the Eastern Cape could have two seasons.
"Along the coast, it should be winter. And then, during the summer, the Maluti areas," he said.
He said the proposal was not intended to undermine the custom, but to protect it from being discredited by preventable deaths and unsafe practices.
"Now already, people have said there will be boys that are not going to come back, which is abnormal. Yet, it should not happen that way.
"All the boys must come back alive."
Nonkonyana's comments come after the provincial government presented its five-point plan to traditional leaders and parents in a bid to prevent initiate deaths following extreme weather predictions.
Speaking about the current initiation season, Eastern Cape co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams' spokesperson, Pheello Oliphant, likened calling off the summer initiation season to "calling off a wedding".
He said the provincial government had been alerted by the SA Weather Service (Saws) in August to the risks posed by the El Niño.
He said this led to the government, with the help of the health department and the weather service, drafting "life-saving" measures for the Eastern Cape's coastal districts on how to deal with the heat.
Buffalo City Metro, Nelson Mandela Bay and areas within the OR Tambo District were flagged to expect severe weather conditions in December through to January.
Oliphant said the department was shocked to hear Contralesa calling for a halt to the initiation season without yet formally raising the matter to the provincial government.
"We will not halt the summer initiation season because of the El Niño conditions, but we created measures against the effects on the initiates," he said.
"It's not something that started yesterday. We had meetings, we had visits to all districts. Contralesa was quiet," Oliphant said.
Part of the measures included the scrapping of building or covering initiation lodges/huts with black plastic because it attracted the heat.
Traditional nurses were urged to ensure initiates were hydrated.
"They must drink water all the time. They must not be deprived of water," Oliphant said.
Parents were further urged to regularly visit the initiates and not abandon them with the traditional nurses.
Designated medical officers from the department of health were expected to regularly visit all the lodges in the province.
They have been divided according to district level.
"They must visit the initiates every day — designated medical officers from each district in each municipality, and a traditional council — visit them and ensure they are hands-on to check the state of the health of the initiates.
Traditional leaders had also been visited.
Eastern Cape Provincial Initiation Co-ordinating Committee chair iNkosi Gwazinamba Matanzima said he was not aware of any decision or agreement to suspend summer initiation because of adverse weather conditions.
Matanzima said the provincial House of Traditional Leaders had instead been intensifying preparations to ensure initiates were protected from extreme heat, heavy rain and possible flooding.
"I am not sure what Contralesa is looking at and where that decision was taken,” he said.
“I am not disputing them as an organisation, but they should have approached the structure that deals with initiation in the province, because initiation has its own structure that oversees the process.
“We are busy with awareness campaigns to ensure people are safe.
"We have never come across a decision that says the weather conditions mean people should not go to initiation,” Matanzima said.
This comes as environmental organisation, The Green Connection, warned that SA was ill-prepared for the intensifying impacts of climate change, exacerbated by the current "super-El Niño".
The Green Connection’s advocacy lead, Lisa Makaula, said climate resilience was not merely an environmental issue, but a matter of governance, development, and social justice.
She said the El Niño was a stark warning, exposing SA's vulnerability to climate shocks impacting water systems, food security, livelihoods, infrastructure, and the economy.
Makaula challenged the country to question whether its current development trajectory and energy choices were building resilience or deepening vulnerabilities.
"El Niño will test SA’s readiness for a future shaped by climate change and increasingly extreme weather."
Daily Dispatch