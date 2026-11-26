He said this led to the government, with the help of the health department and the weather service, drafting "life-saving" measures for the Eastern Cape's coastal districts on how to deal with the heat.

Buffalo City Metro, Nelson Mandela Bay and areas within the OR Tambo District were flagged to expect severe weather conditions in December through to January.

Oliphant said the department was shocked to hear Contralesa calling for a halt to the initiation season without yet formally raising the matter to the provincial government.

"We will not halt the summer initiation season because of the El Niño conditions, but we created measures against the effects on the initiates," he said.

"It's not something that started yesterday. We had meetings, we had visits to all districts. Contralesa was quiet," Oliphant said.

Part of the measures included the scrapping of building or covering initiation lodges/huts with black plastic because it attracted the heat.

Traditional nurses were urged to ensure initiates were hydrated.

"They must drink water all the time. They must not be deprived of water," Oliphant said.

Parents were further urged to regularly visit the initiates and not abandon them with the traditional nurses.

Designated medical officers from the department of health were expected to regularly visit all the lodges in the province.

They have been divided according to district level.

"They must visit the initiates every day — designated medical officers from each district in each municipality, and a traditional council — visit them and ensure they are hands-on to check the state of the health of the initiates.

Traditional leaders had also been visited.

Eastern Cape Provincial Initiation Co-ordinating Committee chair iNkosi Gwazinamba Matanzima said he was not aware of any decision or agreement to suspend summer initiation because of adverse weather conditions.

Matanzima said the provincial House of Traditional Leaders had instead been intensifying preparations to ensure initiates were protected from extreme heat, heavy rain and possible flooding.

"I am not sure what Contralesa is looking at and where that decision was taken,” he said.

“I am not disputing them as an organisation, but they should have approached the structure that deals with initiation in the province, because initiation has its own structure that oversees the process.

“We are busy with awareness campaigns to ensure people are safe.

"We have never come across a decision that says the weather conditions mean people should not go to initiation,” Matanzima said.

This comes as environmental organisation, The Green Connection, warned that SA was ill-prepared for the intensifying impacts of climate change, exacerbated by the current "super-El Niño".

The Green Connection’s advocacy lead, Lisa Makaula, said climate resilience was not merely an environmental issue, but a matter of governance, development, and social justice.

She said the El Niño was a stark warning, exposing SA's vulnerability to climate shocks impacting water systems, food security, livelihoods, infrastructure, and the economy.

Makaula challenged the country to question whether its current development trajectory and energy choices were building resilience or deepening vulnerabilities.

"El Niño will test SA’s readiness for a future shaped by climate change and increasingly extreme weather."