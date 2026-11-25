The Daily Dispatch Fun Run and Walk, which was scheduled to take place on Sunday, has been postponed until next year due to logistical challenges, with organisers looking at March or April 2027 for a new date.

Ubuntu Media Holdings’ acting chief executive officer Ryan Megaw said the decision was made to allow more time to prepare for an event that would attract greater participation and support from the community.

“We have made the decision to postpone this weekend’s Daily Dispatch Fun Run to take a little more time to build towards an even bigger and better event,” he said.

Megaw said the event remained an important opportunity to bring people together through fitness and family-friendly activities.

“We are passionate about bringing our community together through an event that celebrates fitness and fun and are therefore looking at rescheduling the Fun Run for March or April 2027.”

He said the additional time would allow organisers to encourage wider participation, bring more partners on board and ensure the event was properly prepared.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this change may cause and thank everyone who has already shown their interest and support,” he said.

Marketing co-ordinator Yondela Ndlebe said the decision to postpone this year’s event had not been taken lightly, particularly given the interest already shown by participants and families.

“We recognise that many participants, families and members of the community were looking forward to the event, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause,” she said.

Ndlebe said the Fun Run and Walk was among the newspaper’s longstanding community events and remained part of its efforts to bring people together while supporting meaningful causes.

“As one of our many longstanding community events, the event remains an important part of the Daily Dispatch’s commitment to bringing communities together and supporting meaningful causes,” she said.

She added that people who had already registered would be contacted directly with further information, while the new event date would be communicated once finalised.

“We would also like to thank our sponsors, partners and participants for their understanding, patience and support,” Ndlebe said.