Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has officially been registered for a master of administration in public administration at the University of Fort Hare, following a court ruling that found the institution’s earlier decision to deregister him unlawful.

The university confirmed that Mabuyane’s registration took effect on November 6 2026, bringing a new development to the controversy surrounding his academic admission.

University of Fort Hare spokesperson JP Roodt said Mabuyane was now a duly registered student and entitled to the same rights and privileges as other registered students.

This follows an Eastern Cape high court judgment delivered on July 2 2026, which set aside the university’s decision to deregister Mabuyane after finding that it had been procedurally irregular and unlawful.

The court further directed the institution to reconsider certain aspects of his admission in accordance with its existing policies, principles and procedures.

Roodt said the university’s senate, its highest academic decision-making body, had reaffirmed its commitment to implementing the court order and bringing finality to the matter.

“The university acknowledges that this matter has been the subject of significant public attention and, regrettably, misinformation,” the university said.

It also acknowledged that its handling of the matter may have caused Mabuyane considerable distress and uncertainty, adding that it had formally conveyed its sincere apology to the premier.

Mabuyane has welcomed the university’s announcement and its apology, saying he hoped the statement would bring clarity and finality to the public discussion.

In a statement issued on his behalf, spokesperson Sonwabo Mbananga said Mabuyane appreciated the institution’s confirmation that his registration had been reconsidered in compliance with the court order.

The premier also rejected what he described as misinformation and allegations of impropriety surrounding his conduct as a student.

“Premier Mabuyane looks forward to continuing his studies and completing the programme, while respecting the university’s academic processes and the standards expected of all students,” Mbananga said.

The premier further welcomed the university’s acknowledgement of the distress and uncertainty caused by its handling of the matter.

The university said it wished Mabuyane every success in his academic journey, bringing the latest chapter of the dispute closer to resolution.

The Dispatch reported in July that the Eastern Cape high court had declared Mabuyane’s deregistration from the university unlawful and constitutionally invalid, ruling that the university failed to follow a fair process before striking him from its register in 2021.

In a judgment handed down in KuGompo City on July 2, judge Lindiwe Rusi set aside the university senate’s decision to deregister Mabuyane from his master’s degree programme.

Instead of reinstating his registration, the court ordered the university to restart the process of reviewing his admission in accordance with its own rules.

In October, Mabuyane sued EFF leader Julius Malema at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) after the high court in KuGompo City granted Mabuyane leave to appeal against its June judgment dismissing with costs his application against Malema.

The dispute stems from remarks Malema made outside the KuGompo City magistrate’s court in April when he alleged Mabuyane had “stolen” a master’s degree from the University of Fort Hare.

Mabuyane wrote to Malema on April 17 demanding that he withdraw the statement and apologise by April 21.

When no apology followed, Mabuyane launched urgent court proceedings on April 23.

He sought an order declaring Malema’s allegations false, defamatory and unlawful, as well as an interdict preventing the EFF leader from making further statements alleging that Mabuyane had stolen or fraudulently obtained a master’s degree.