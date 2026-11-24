Original builder notes robust specifications that kept coastal walkway standing for 33 years
City gets back to contractor over issues with repair work to Gonubie boardwalk
Municipality addresses resident safety concerns over 3cm planks replacing original 5cm timber
3 min read
The City has reassured Gonubie residents that thinner slats being used to repair the iconic wooden 33-year-old walkway have been taken up with the unnamed contractor.
CLOSED FOR REPAIR: Workers replace and vanish slats on the Gonubie boardwalk on Tuesday. Picture: MIKE LOEWE
The City has reassured Gonubie residents that thinner slats being used to repair the iconic wooden 33-year-old walkway have been taken up with the unnamed contractor.
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