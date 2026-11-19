Gonubie is undergoing a major commercial and leisure revival ahead of the festive season, spurred by a series of private and public investments aimed at making the coastal suburb self-sufficient. Anchored by the R160-million redevelopment of Kings Mall into Gonubie Junxion, the seaside destination is rapidly expanding its retail, hospitality, and recreational appeal.

Alongside the retail transformation, the historic Gonubie Hotel is undergoing extensive upgrades ahead of a December reopening, while municipal improvements to the tidal pool and beachfront amenities seek to bolster local tourism and ease resident dependence on neighbouring urban hubs.