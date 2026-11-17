Nineteen local municipalities across South Africa owe an alarming R1.5bn in unpaid pension fund contributions deducted directly from municipal workers' pay packets. Finance minister Enoch Godongwana revealed the figures in parliament, confirming that National Treasury has moved to withhold equitable share funding from non-compliant councils to force settlement.

Among the defaulters are Eastern Cape authorities Enoch Mgijima and Dr Beyers Naude, which collectively owe R8.8m. Opposition leaders and trade unions have sharply condemned the deductions, calling the diversion of retirement funds an unlawful breach of workers' labour rights.