A 43-year-old police sergeant from Mthatha Central police station has been shot and killed during an early-morning operation in the Eastern Cape. The officer died at the scene after an occupant opened fire as police attempted to apprehend a person of interest.
A Mthatha police sergeant was shot and killed during a police raid at Lwandlana village in the Tabase administrative area outside Mthatha on the early hours of Tuesday morning. Picture: Lulamile Feni
A 43-year-old police sergeant stationed at Mthatha Central police station was shot and killed during an operation at Lwandlana village, Mthatha, in the early hours of Tuesday.
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