The family of Nkosinathi Zenani has been left distraught and seeking justice after an internal probe cleared the East London Golf Club and its management of criminal liability following his tragic death. Zenani, a groundsman of over 20 years, was crushed beneath heavy glass panels intended for new padel courts after staff were instructed to assist with offloading materials outside their regular duties.

While the club's report concluded the incident was not criminally actionable, separate statutory inquiries by the police and the Department of Employment and Labour remain underway as the grieving family prepares to pursue legal recourse.