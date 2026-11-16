At the age of 23, Mthatha resident Yolanda Mqoboli helped bring a state-of-the-art library to Ikhwezi township by writing to popular television personality and kwaito star Bonginkosi Dlamini, better known as Zola 7.

The Ikhwezi Community Library, built a few years later through a crowdfunding drive spearheaded by the star and his reality television show, cost more than R5m.

Today, however, the facility stands as a white elephant, its gates locked and buildings surrounded by overgrown grass.

Now in her 40s, Mqoboli, who runs Siba’s Cakes, says she is not surprised that the library has closed, despite having once served many people in the community.

In 2005, while working as a Sunday school teacher at Burning Bush Ministries, she wrote to Zola 7 because she wanted children in her community to have access to books and a proper study facility.

“My concern was young children, because there are many schools around Mthatha but most of them do not have libraries,” she said.

A bookworm herself, Mqoboli had spent hours reading novels at her high school library and at home. She sometimes borrowed books from friends attending private schools in Mthatha.

She said the children she worked with had motivated her to pursue the idea.

Mqoboli, who later qualified as a teacher and taught maths literacy at some schools, said she had always feared the municipality would fail to maintain the facility.

“The [King Sabata Dalindyebo] municipality people made a lot of promises when it [library] was finally built but I always had my fears regarding that.

"My fears are now realised because everyone knows the municipality is not great at taking care of things it owns, so it is really not surprising that the library is closed now.”

She said the library had once been well used by young and old, particularly after Wi-Fi was installed.

“Why it is closed seemingly is not because there is something wrong in the building or inside, they [authorities] have their own petty issues.

"My biggest fear now is that it might never open again.”

The Dispatch understands that several libraries in Mthatha have been closed, some for years, amid a dispute between the municipality and the provincial department of sport, recreation, arts & culture (DSRAC) over funding.

KSD municipal spokesperson Sonwabo Mampoza referred questions to the department, saying the libraries had been closed since 2023.

DSRAC provincial spokesperson Andile Nduna said the department’s records showed that five of the eight libraries in KSD, including those serving Mqanduli, Coffee Bay and surrounding rural communities, remained operational.

These included Mthatha Reference Library, Ncise Library, Bhaziya, Mqanduli and Bazindlovu libraries.

Regarding Mthatha Public City Library in Owen Street, Nduna said the department’s information indicated that it had closed in January 2025.

“However, the department has not received formal communication from the responsible librarian or the municipality confirming the circumstances and reasons for its closure."

Nduna advised the Dispatch to direct inquiries regarding the reasons for its closure to KSD municipality.

He added that Mthatha Reference Library, Ncise and Bhaziya libraries remained operational, and said the facilities were municipal assets.

However, a source within KSD, who has intimate knowledge of the situation, said all libraries in Mthatha had been closed and staff redeployed to other municipal sections.

The source attributed the situation to financial disagreements over grants from DSRAC, which funded the municipality to operate the facilities.

A DSRAC insider, also speaking anonymously, said several libraries in KSD were not functioning and described the situation as a disgrace.

UDM mayoral candidate in KSD, Prince Mlimandlela Ndamase, also raised the issue on social media, claiming that all public libraries in the municipality had been closed for three years.

Ndamase said he had visited the Mthatha Public City Library, Ikhwezi Community Library and Mqanduli Library, all of which he found closed.

He said residents had also confirmed the closures during his election campaign.