As tens of thousands of boys prepare for summer initiation in the Eastern Cape, authorities and traditional leaders have issued urgent warnings regarding extreme weather driven by El Niño. With forecasts predicting severe heat, drought, lightning, and flash flooding, officials are demanding strict safety measures to protect initiates from life-threatening conditions.

Traditional leaders have called on families to remain actively involved, urging fathers to conduct regular checks on their sons' welfare and shelter conditions. Strict legal warnings have also been issued against illegal circumcision schools, underage initiation, and building lodges with hazardous heat-trapping materials.