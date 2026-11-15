Five Fort Hare students among 13 killed in deadly weekend on Eastern Cape roads

LULAMILE FENI

The Eastern Cape provincial government has conveyed its deepest condolences to the families of 13 people who tragically lost their lives in two separate road accidents in the province within a 24-hour period between Friday and Saturday morning.

Among the dead are five University of Fort Hare students.

The first accident occurred on Friday afternoon on the N2 between the Kei Cuttings and Ndabakazi near Butterworth, claiming seven lives, including that of a five-year-old boy.

The head-on collision involved a Suzuki Ertiga seven-seater vehicle and a Toyota Corolla.

The second accident on Saturday morning, also a head-on collision, involving a Toyota Quantum and a truck near eMaxesibeni resulted in six fatalities, five of which were students.

The students are all believed to be from the University of Fort Hare's Dikeni main campus, who were travelling home to Bizana for summer school holidays.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane on Sunday expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, describing the incidents as a heartbreaking tragedy that had plunged families and communities into mourning.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones in these tragic accidents.

"No family should have to endure the pain of losing loved ones in such circumstances," Mabuyane said.

"We extend our deepest condolences and wish those affected strength and comfort as they navigate this difficult period."

He urged motorists to observe traffic rules and regulations, adhere to prescribed speed limits, avoid reckless overtaking, refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol and ensure that their vehicles were roadworthy before undertaking any journey.

As the festive season approaches, the provincial government reiterated the call for heightened road safety awareness and responsible behaviour among all road users, as people travel to be together with family and friends.

"Road safety is a shared responsibility and every road user has a role to play in ensuring that lives are protected.

"As we approach the festive season, we wish to urge all motorists to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary risks, obey road signs and instructions from traffic officials, and always put the safety of others first.

"No journey is worth [the loss of] a human life," Mabuyane said.

In a statement released on Sunday, Fort Hare's acting vice-chancellor Prof Mzukisi Njotini confirmed the death of the five Fort Hare students.

"A total of 13 University of Fort Hare students were involved in the accident while travelling in a privately-operated minibus taxi.

"The South African Police Service has confirmed that five students, comprising four males and one female, tragically lost their lives.

"We are equally concerned about the eight students who survived the accident," Njotini said.

"Two critically injured students have been transferred to a hospital in Mthatha for further medical care.

"Another student remains in critical condition at a hospital in Mount Ayliff, where their condition currently prevents transfer.

"The remaining five students received medical attention and have since been discharged.

"The driver of the vehicle also remains in hospital.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with every injured person and their loved ones.

"We hold on to the hope that those receiving medical care will recover and return safely to their families."