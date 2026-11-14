Thirteen dead in 24 hours as horror crashes plague Eastern Cape N2

LULAMILE FENI

Six people, five males and one female, believed to be university students, have died following a head-on collision involving a Toyota Quantum and a truck on the N2 near eMaxesibeni on Saturday morning.

This was just hours after seven people died on the same stretch of road on Friday evening, taking the toll death toll within 24 hours on the N2 stretch between the Kei Bridge and EmaXesibeni to 13.

According to Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose, the Saturday accident happened about 7am.

The minibus taxi, Binqose said, was travelling from Dikeni towards Mbizana, while the truck was travelling from Kokstad to Mzamba.

"Sadly, we can confirm the death of these six young people following the crash that happened on the N2 near eMaxesibeni.

"It happened at approximately 7am, when a minibus taxi they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck," Binqose said.

There is a suspicion that driver fatigue may have contributed to the crash.

However, the exact circumstances surrounding the collision remain subject to police investigation.

Three people sustained serious injuries, while another three sustained slight injuries.

The injured were attended to by emergency services and transported for medical treatment.

Binqose said the deceased are believed to be university students who were travelling home to Mbizana when the accident occurred.

Their identities and circumstances surrounding the accident are yet to be formally confirmed.

This latest tragedy comes barely 24 hours after a deadly head-on crash on the N2 near Ndabakazi claimed seven lives on Friday.

The seven, including a five-year-old boy, were killed in a head-on collision between a Suzuki seven-seater and a Toyota Corolla between the Kei Cuttings and Ndabakazi.

Binqose on Friday said one occupant of the Suzuki survived.

“The deceased comprised two women and five males, including the young boy.“

The driver of the Toyota Corolla sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital, together with one passenger from the Suzuki,” he said.

Two other vehicles, a Mazda SUV and a Mercedes-Benz sedan, were subsequently involved in secondary collisions.

Their occupants sustained minor injuries.

These two accidents follow another horrific truck accident in Mcetheni village outside Flagstaff two weeks ago in which eight close relatives died.

The relatives were travelling in a truck from Nomvalo village in Port St Johns, delivering a bridegroom to her husband for a traditional wedding.

They were part of a 30-member bridal entourage.

The eight were buried in a mass funeral organised by the provincial government and Port St Johns municipality at Thaleni Sports Grounds on Friday.