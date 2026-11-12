Mass funeral for eight bridal party family members who died in crash

Eight close relatives who died when a truck carrying a bridal party overturned near Mbizana will be laid to rest in a mass funeral in Nomvalo, outside Port St Johns, on Friday.

The victims were among 30 villagers who left their homes on November 1 to accompany Funeka Mbongonya, 35, to her husband’s family in Mcetheni village, near Mbizana.

What began as a joyful traditional wedding journey ended in tragedy less than 500 metres from the wedding venue.

The eight coffins will be laid side-by-side during the funeral at Thaleni Sports Field in the Lower Ntafufu administrative area, before the victims are buried at their respective family homes in Nomvalo.

The provincial transport department, working with local stakeholders, has provided the coffins and a large-framed tent.

The Port St Johns local municipality is assisting the bereaved families with groceries and logistical support.

The accident happened when the Isuzu truck carrying the bridal party and wedding gifts reportedly suffered brake failure while descending a narrow gravel road.

It overturned and rolled down an embankment.

Six people died at the scene, a seventh died in hospital later that day, while the eighth victim, Vuyisanani Dyasi, 29, died five days later at the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha.

Dyasi had recently graduated from iYunivesithi Walter Sisulu.

The other victims were identified as Amangile Tambodala, 36, Lunga Tambodala, 39, Philasande Mcinga, 32, Makwande Mbongonya, 48, Mzamo Mbongonya, 46, Nomalumko Baca, 48, and Senzeni Tefani, 50.

Family spokesperson Siyamiso Tambodala said the group had been travelling in high spirits, singing traditional wedding songs and carrying gifts for the bride’s new family.

“The celebration turned to tragedy before our eyes. We watched in horror as the truck rolled and crashed down the embankment.”

Tambodala said 14 other people were injured still in hospital.

The bride was travelling in a private vehicle and witnessed the accident.

Nomvalo is a close-knit village where many residents are related and share the AmaNqondo clan name.

The Tambodala, Mcinga, Mbongonya and Baca families are among the prominent family groups in the area.

Tambodala said the tragedy had left children without parents and families struggling to comprehend the scale of their loss.

“The village is now left to count its orphans. Mothers, fathers, and uncles are gone.

“Children who once waited for their parents to return from the wedding now wait for coffins,” he said.