Nearly 6,000 Walter Sisulu University students living in private accommodation in KuGompo City are facing electricity and internet cuts right in the middle of their final examinations. Landlords claim they have been driven to take drastic action after the National Student Financial Aid Scheme failed to pay more than R28m owed for November, alongside unexplained fee deductions.

Property owners across 89 residences insist the withdrawal of utilities is a desperate last resort, citing an inability to settle municipal bills, pay staff, or cover operational overheads under severely slashed disbursements. Meanwhile, affected students have already been left relying on candlelight and hunting for external charging spots, severely disrupting their year-end academic preparations.