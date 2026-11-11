The Buffalo City Metropolitan Development Agency (BCMDA) has appointed former tourism chief Vuyani Dayimani as its permanent chief executive on a five-year contract. Dayimani takes over following months of leadership instability and faces immediate calls to unblock long-delayed catalytic projects across the metro.

While municipal officials welcomed the appointment as a crucial step towards economic turnaround, the opposition Democratic Alliance has urged strict oversight, calling for full transparency over the hiring process and urgent delivery on key initiatives such as the beachfront redevelopment.