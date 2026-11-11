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DA urges transparency and immediate focus on beachfront and Water World revamps

New BCMDA boss tasked with reviving stalled Buffalo City projects

Former tourism chief Dayimani takes the helm on five-year contract to drive economic turnaround

  • Sivenathi Gosa
5 min read
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The Buffalo City Metropolitan Development Agency (BCMDA) has appointed former tourism chief Vuyani Dayimani as its permanent chief executive on a five-year contract. Dayimani takes over following months of leadership instability and faces immediate calls to unblock long-delayed catalytic projects across the metro.

While municipal officials welcomed the appointment as a crucial step towards economic turnaround, the opposition Democratic Alliance has urged strict oversight, calling for full transparency over the hiring process and urgent delivery on key initiatives such as the beachfront redevelopment.

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