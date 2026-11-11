Premier Soccer League outfit Chippa United are set to sever their decade-long connection with Gqeberha, relocating their club headquarters permanently to KuGompo City from 1 January. The sudden transition comes after the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro chose not to renew its long-term partnership agreement with the Chilli Boys.

Club chair Siviwe Mpengesi cited financial instability, pitch issues, and political delays as primary catalysts for the relocation. With operations wrapping up by the close of the year, Chippa United aim to reduce operating expenses and anchor their future at Buffalo City Stadium.