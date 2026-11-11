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Kaizer Chiefs clash on 28 November to mark side's final match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Chippa United set to move to KuGompo City after Gqeberha municipal deal collapses

Club chair Siviwe Mpengesi confirms 1 January move following municipal stalemate

4 min read
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Premier Soccer League outfit Chippa United are set to sever their decade-long connection with Gqeberha, relocating their club headquarters permanently to KuGompo City from 1 January. The sudden transition comes after the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro chose not to renew its long-term partnership agreement with the Chilli Boys.

Club chair Siviwe Mpengesi cited financial instability, pitch issues, and political delays as primary catalysts for the relocation. With operations wrapping up by the close of the year, Chippa United aim to reduce operating expenses and anchor their future at Buffalo City Stadium.

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