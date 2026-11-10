Millions of letters written to Father Christmas may be going missing each year because children around the world are sending them to the wrong address, according to Finland's national postal service. Despite common belief, Santa Claus officially resides in Rovaniemi in the Finnish Arctic Circle rather than the North Pole.
To ensure no child's festive wish is lost, Finnish postal operator Posti has launched the North Pole Redirect campaign. The international initiative introduces dedicated postboxes in major cities and coordinates with global post offices to reroute misaddressed letters to Santa's official post office.
SummaryOpen the quick read
- Finland's postal service Posti warns that millions of letters sent to Father Christmas at the North Pole are being misdirected each year.
- Santa Claus's official, trademarked hometown is recognised as Rovaniemi, situated in the Finnish Arctic Circle.
- Posti has launched the North Pole Redirect campaign, placing special postboxes in London, New York, and Toronto to ensure letters reach Lapland.
- Global postal operators are being urged to forward letters addressed to the North Pole directly to Finland.
- Santa Claus' Main Post Office receives around 500,000 letters annually and has handled over 25 million letters from more than 200 countries.