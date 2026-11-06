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Re-elected representative seeks infrastructure upgrades after US funding cuts hit local healthcare

Eastern Cape rural ambulance service champion retains council seat

Independent ward councillor Phumzile Msaro boosts his support base in Xhora Mouth

  • Mandilakhe Kwababana
4 min read
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Mbhashe municipality's only independent ward councillor, Phumzile Msaro, has retained his seat in Xhora Mouth after securing 1,449 votes, expanding his electoral mandate following a decade-long crusade to bring ambulance services to the rural village.

Having triumphed over 15 candidates from established political parties, the veteran activist is now turning his attention to reviving a stalled multipurpose clinic project and advocating for critical tarred road infrastructure.

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