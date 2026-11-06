Mbhashe municipality's only independent ward councillor, Phumzile Msaro, has retained his seat in Xhora Mouth after securing 1,449 votes, expanding his electoral mandate following a decade-long crusade to bring ambulance services to the rural village.

Having triumphed over 15 candidates from established political parties, the veteran activist is now turning his attention to reviving a stalled multipurpose clinic project and advocating for critical tarred road infrastructure.