Qonce teen dies after stick-fighting injury

A grieving family in Kwalini village near Qonce is mourning the tragic loss of 15-year-old Aphila Zibi, who succumbed to severe head injuries sustained during a traditional pre-initiation stick fight. The teenager's sudden death has left his impoverished household shattered and desperate for community support.

Faced with the unexpected loss, the family is now pleading for financial assistance to give the respectful, school-focused youth a dignified burial, whilst police investigate the fatal encounter as a culpable homicide.