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High court in Makhanda to hear urgent application on 12 November citing provincial and national ministers

Province taken to court over scholar transport failures

Human rights body wants answers on why 40,000 deserving pupils were not accommodated this academic year

  • Asanda Nini
5 min read
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The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in the Eastern Cape has launched urgent legal action against the provincial government over its failure to fund scholar transport for more than 40,000 eligible pupils this academic year.

Joined by six affected parents and caregivers, the commission seeks enforceable measures from the Makhanda High Court, arguing that chronic budgetary constraints cannot continue to justify violating children's constitutional right to basic education.

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