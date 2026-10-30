The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in the Eastern Cape has launched urgent legal action against the provincial government over its failure to fund scholar transport for more than 40,000 eligible pupils this academic year.
Joined by six affected parents and caregivers, the commission seeks enforceable measures from the Makhanda High Court, arguing that chronic budgetary constraints cannot continue to justify violating children's constitutional right to basic education.
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