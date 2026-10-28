Heavy rains over the past three days have devastated the OR Tambo district in the Eastern Cape, leaving one person dead and two children injured. Severe flooding has washed away critical bridges and roads, cutting off towns and disrupting daily life and essential services across several local municipalities.
Disaster management teams have been deployed to assess the widespread damage, while emergency services continue rescue operations across submerged communities still recovering from previous natural disasters.
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