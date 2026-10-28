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Vehicles trapped on the road at Mqanduli.
Vehicles trapped on the road at Mqanduli.Picture: Supplied

Latest disaster brings fresh devastation to a district still recovering from catastrophic 2025 floods

One dead, two children injured as floods batter OR Tambo district

Washed-away bridges and damaged power lines leave communities isolated across the region

5 min read
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Heavy rains over the past three days have devastated the OR Tambo district in the Eastern Cape, leaving one person dead and two children injured. Severe flooding has washed away critical bridges and roads, cutting off towns and disrupting daily life and essential services across several local municipalities.

Disaster management teams have been deployed to assess the widespread damage, while emergency services continue rescue operations across submerged communities still recovering from previous natural disasters.

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