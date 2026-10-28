Residents of Chris Hani Park in Mthatha have endured five years without reliable municipal water, forcing families to buy supplies, hire trucks, or rely on donations from a local bakery. With upcoming local government elections looming, frustrated community members are questioning the purpose of voting while basic infrastructure remains neglected.

The ongoing crisis is exacerbated by deteriorating roads and a lack of refuse collection, while local municipalities deflect responsibility between district water authorities and local councils.