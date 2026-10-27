Super El Niño threatens Southern Africa with severe drought, WMO warns

Southern Africa faces severe risks of drought, crop failure, and acute water shortages as an unprecedented El Niño system gathers strength, the World Meteorological Organisation has warned. Global climate monitoring charts have been stretched to their limits as Pacific sea surface temperatures surge toward historic highs.

While international forecasters are calling for urgent humanitarian preparations across vulnerable regions, local South African experts emphasise that climate change variability may still deliver pockets of rain, urging caution and close monitoring as the season unfolds.