Shark anglers 'fished illegally' off Orient Pier before swimmer killed

Three shark anglers were reportedly fishing illegally off Orient Pier at night just days before 65-year-old open-water swimmer Janine Lochrenberg was fatally attacked by a great white shark. The anglers allegedly used heavy, blood-soaked baits, drones, and kites to lure large apex predators close to the municipal bathing area.

The revelations have sparked fury among ocean users and environmental advocates, who are demanding urgent municipal enforcement, enhanced spotter protocols, and stricter internal policing within local fishing associations.