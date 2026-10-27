Flooding cuts off towns and disrupts services across OR Tambo district

Torrential downpours across the Eastern Cape's OR Tambo District have cut off access to several towns and disrupted essential public services, leaving multiple communities stranded. Towns such as Mqanduli have been completely isolated by overflowing rivers and washed-out roads, though authorities have confirmed that no deaths or injuries have been reported so far.

Disaster management teams have been deployed across the district to evaluate the structural damage and provide immediate relief. The severe weather strikes as the region continues to grapple with the aftermath of devastating floods from the previous year, with many displaced residents still waiting for permanent housing and infrastructure repairs.