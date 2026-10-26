Nahoon Beach remains closed after two shark sightings

Nahoon Beach in KuGompo City has remained closed over the weekend following repeated shark sightings in the surf. While Orient and Eastern beaches were declared safe to reopen, municipal authorities kept Nahoon strictly off-limits as a safety precaution.

The heightened vigilance follows a fatal shark attack at Orient Beach just days earlier, which claimed the life of 65-year-old swimmer Janine Lochrenberg and raised valid safety concerns along the coastline ahead of the festive season.