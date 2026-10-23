Suspended metro officials paid millions to stay at home

Buffalo City Metro is spending nearly R900,000 every month to pay eight suspended officials who remain at home, according to a confidential council report. Among those on suspension are three employees accused of copper cable theft and four senior administration executives facing misconduct allegations.

The findings have triggered intense political backlash over escalating municipal expenditure, with opposition parties warning that prolonged disciplinary processes could cost local ratepayers more than R10m annually while public infrastructure remains in disrepair.