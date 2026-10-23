Ramaphosa banks on Eastern Cape and key strongholds to bolster ANC election drive

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says the party is banking on three provinces where it retains strong support to secure a better showing in the upcoming local government elections, including the Eastern Cape, where it remains the dominant political force.
Ramaphosa took the ANC’s campaign to the Eastern Cape on Friday, visiting three wards in Buffalo City Metro. He canvassed door to door in wards 11 and 23 before addressing a packed community meeting in Mdantsane's ward 14.
He was accompanied by provincial ANC chair and premier Oscar Mabuyane, provincial ANC secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi, BCM executive mayor Princess Faku and three members of the party's national executive, Pam Tshwete, Mmamoloko Kubayi and Lindiwe Ntshalintsali.
Ramaphosa said he was expecting nothing less than an 80% vote for the party in the province, encouraging residents of Mdantsane to realise a 90% vote for the ruling party in the upcoming November 4 municipal elections.
"If that could happen, I promise that I will come back here and slaughter some cattle for you," he promised the jovial crowd at the community meeting.
"The Eastern Cape is the home of the ANC. We are confident that this province, together with Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces, will give us huge numbers, which will then boost the ANC numbers across the country.
The party is expected to host its national pre-elections Siyanqoba rally in Mdantsane on November 1.
During a door-to-door visit in NU2, Ramaphosa and his entourage met 89-year-old Liza Nogqala, who was knitting jerseys at home. As they spoke, Ramaphosa asked his security team to bring him his bag, then paid Nogqala R2,000 for one of her finished products.
He then gave the jersey to Tshwete, who is the wife of the late struggle stalwart and former sports minister Steve Tshwete. He promised Nogqala he would return and buy more items.
In ward 23, 72-year-old Ntombizodwa Mali told the delegation that her RDP house in NU18 was not suitable for her needs as a person living with a disability.
Ramaphosa asked Faku to arrange accessible accommodation for her.
The BCM mayor said she would investigate the matter and that suitable houses were available in the area, which could allow Mali to be relocated.