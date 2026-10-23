Ramaphosa banks on Eastern Cape and key strongholds to bolster ANC election drive

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says the party is banking on three provinces where it retains strong support to secure a better showing in the upcoming local government elections, including the Eastern Cape, where it remains the dominant political force.

Ramaphosa took the ANC’s campaign to the Eastern Cape on Friday, visiting three wards in Buffalo City Metro. He canvassed door to door in wards 11 and 23 before addressing a packed community meeting in Mdantsane's ward 14.

He was accompanied by provincial ANC chair and premier Oscar Mabuyane, provincial ANC secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi, BCM executive mayor Princess Faku and three members of the party's national executive, Pam Tshwete, Mmamoloko Kubayi and Lindiwe Ntshalintsali.

Ramaphosa said he was expecting nothing less than an 80% vote for the party in the province, encouraging residents of Mdantsane to realise a 90% vote for the ruling party in the upcoming November 4 municipal elections.