Children and adults living with cleft lips and palates will have an opportunity to receive life-changing surgery free of charge when Operation Smile returns to Mthatha next week.

The international humanitarian organisation is bringing a team of specialist medical volunteers to Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital from October 29 to November 1, offering renewed hope to families who have struggled to access treatment.

For children born with cleft conditions, surgery can mean far more than a change in appearance.

It can improve their ability to eat, speak and hear, while helping them overcome the stigma, bullying and social isolation that often accompanies the condition.

Operation Smile SA (Ossa) is now appealing to families across the Eastern Cape, particularly those in rural communities, to come forward and find out whether they or their children could benefit from the programme.

The initiative builds on the success of last year's visit to Mthatha, when volunteer specialists performed 32 cleft surgeries after screening more than 40 patients.

This year's programme has been expanded to include three surgical days, potentially allowing more patients to receive treatment.

Ossa executive director Sarah Scarth said the organisation wanted to ensure that distance and limited access to specialist healthcare did not prevent families from getting the help they needed.

“Accessing specialist cleft surgery and comprehensive care can be difficult, especially for families living in rural communities.

"Operation Smile is here to change that, by helping children and adults with clefts access specialist care closer to home,” Scarth said.

“We want families to know they do not have to navigate this difficult journey alone.

"If you or your child is living with an unrepaired cleft, please get in touch with us and let our team explain how we can help.”

The programme is being conducted in partnership with the Eastern Cape health department and will bring together surgeons, anaesthetists, paediatricians, nurses, dentists, speech therapists, psychologists and other specialists.

Health MEC Ntandokazi Capa said the collaboration would make specialist treatment more accessible to families who might otherwise have to travel considerable distances for care.

“Our partnership with Operation Smile South Africa will bring together a multidisciplinary team of medical professionals, including cleft surgeons, anaesthetists, paediatricians, nurses, dentists, speech therapists, psychologists and other specialists.

“For families, this means access to the specialist care they need without having to travel far from home.”

Patients will undergo comprehensive medical assessments on Thursday October 29 to determine whether they are suitable for surgery.

Those approved for treatment will receive care throughout the surgical and recovery process.

Beyond the immediate benefits to patients, the programme will also provide an opportunity for local healthcare professionals to learn from experienced volunteer specialists, strengthening the province's ability to provide cleft care in future.

“Conducting surgeries is just one part of our programme,” Scarth said.

“It’s also about strengthening the skills and knowledge within the communities we serve.

"Our programmes create opportunities for local healthcare professionals to work alongside specialist volunteers, sharing knowledge and skills across disciplines and helping to build local capacity for cleft care.”

Since establishing its South African programme in 2006, Operation Smile has worked with healthcare partners and specialist volunteers to expand access to cleft care for thousands of patients across the country and region.

The organisation is encouraging families not to wait until the medical team arrives in Mthatha before making contact.

Children and adults with unrepaired cleft lips or palates, including those who have previously struggled to obtain specialist treatment, are encouraged to inquire about assessment and possible surgery.

Families seeking assistance can contact Vuyo Somdaka on 073-580-6714 or email infosa@operationsmile.org.