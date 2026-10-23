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Swimmers urged to remain vigilant and stay within designated zones as extra lifeguards deploy

Beaches to reopen after fatal attack by suspected great white shark

Marine scientists confirm swimmer Janine Lochrenberg was bitten multiple times by a large predator

  • Mike Loewe
  • Sivenathi Gosa
4 min read

Buffalo City Metro is set to reopen Orient and Eastern beaches following the fatal shark attack on open-water swimmer Janine Lochrenberg earlier this week. The decision follows continuous monitoring and an expert scientific review assessing water safety in the area.

Marine scientists confirmed that Lochrenberg's fatal injuries were consistent with multiple bites from a great white shark estimated to be over 3.5 metres in length. In response, municipal officials are deploying extra lifeguards and introducing stricter festive season monitoring protocols to safeguard bathers.

SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Buffalo City Metro plans to reopen Orient and Eastern beaches on Friday, subject to favourable safety conditions following a deadly shark attack.
  • Swimmer Janine Lochrenberg died on Tuesday morning after suffering multiple bites while swimming at Orient Beach.
  • A scientific assessment concluded the attack was caused by a great white shark measuring at least 3.5 metres in length.
  • Cold water temperatures and clear conditions ruled out other potential species, including bull and tiger sharks.
  • The metro is bolstering safety measures ahead of the festive season by hiring 35 seasonal lifeguards, extending operating hours, and erecting multilingual warning signs.
Orient Beach.
Orient Beach. Picture: Mike Loewe

Buffalo City Metro is preparing to reopen two beaches following the fatal shark attack on open-water swimmer Janine Lochrenberg this week.

This comes as a leading marine scientist’s assessment suggested she was bitten multiple times by a great white shark measuring at least 3.5m.

The municipality has been assessing safety conditions at the affected beaches after Lochrenberg died on Tuesday morning following the attack at Orient Beach.

This led the city to close access to the public at both Orient and Eastern beaches.

BCM spokesperson Luzuko Buku said the municipality was planning to reopen the affected beaches on Friday, provided conditions were safe, and urged beachgoers to remain cautious.

Ocean swimmer Janine Lochrenberg.
Ocean swimmer Janine Lochrenberg. Picture: Facebook

“Restrictions are determined by the safety conditions at each beach, and do not automatically apply to all beaches within the metro.

"What we have done is to ask people to exercise caution at all our beaches,” Buku said.

The assessment by East London Museum principal scientist Kevin Cole, drawing on input and consensus from shark researchers Dr Geremy Cliff and Dr Matt Dicken, found that the nature and distribution of Lochrenberg’s wounds were consistent with an attack by a great white shark.

Cole said the swimmer had sustained wounds to her right shoulder and arm, right thigh and upper right leg.

“In the case of the tragic attack on open water swimmer Janine Lochrenberg at Orient Beach, an interpretation of the wound morphology revealed multiple bites.

“Wounds to the right upper body [shoulder and arm], right thigh and upper right leg.

"A roughly curved or crescent outline was also noticeable where the jaw closed around the thigh area.

"Lacerations and finer grooves indicative of the serrated triangular teeth of a great white were also observed,” he said.

Cole said the pattern of the wounds supported the assessment that a great white was responsible.

“Interdental gaps and flesh flaps are larger in victims of a great white as compared to the other mentioned species and this was evident in the wound morphology.

"Dr Dicken estimates the length of the shark involved to be greater than 3.5m.

“Seven great white sharks were observed from the air in Chintsa Bay two days before the attack at Orient Beach,” Cole said.

Cole and his colleagues said three shark species were most frequently implicated in attacks on people: great whites, bull sharks and tiger sharks.

However, they said the conditions at the time of the attack made it less likely that it was a bull or tiger shark.

They noted that the ocean temperature was relatively cold at 15°C and the water was clear.

“This would rule out the possibility of a bull shark [also based on the fact that there is only one record of this species involved here in a non-fatal incident, in 2006].

“Tiger sharks also prefer warmer waters, being mostly a summer visitor to KuGompo City and there is no record of a fatal attack by the species in this region.

“Great white sharks, however, have been recorded in many sightings and a previous record of a fatal incident on a surfer at Nahoon Reef, 7km away from Orient Beach,” the researchers said.

They offered their condolences to Lochrenberg’s family and friends.

Buku said lifeguards had been monitoring the beaches since the incident, with no further shark sightings reported by lifeguards or members of the public.

With the festive season approaching, the municipality plans to strengthen beach safety measures, including appointing 35 additional seasonal lifeguards to supplement its permanent staff.

“Lifeguards will regularly scan the water and communicate any unusual shark sightings or potential risks.

"We ask that people swim in the areas that are advised by our lifeguards,” Buku said.

Other planned measures include displaying warning flags and signage when a shark risk is identified, installing multilingual shark-awareness signs and strengthening public education among beach users.

The municipality will also use its official social media platforms to communicate verified shark sightings and temporary beach closures.

Buku said lifeguard operating hours would be extended during the festive season, from 7am to 6pm daily, with services running until 8pm on peak days.

Beachgoers have been urged to swim only during designated lifeguard operating hours and in areas monitored by lifeguards.

“Swimming outside these hours is discouraged as lifeguard supervision and emergency assistance may not be available,” he said.

Buku reiterated that the municipality was working towards reopening the affected beaches on Friday, subject to safety assessments, and urged residents and visitors to follow instructions from lifeguards and heed warnings while using the metro’s beaches.

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