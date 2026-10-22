Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has announced a temporary reduction in the fuel levy to cushion motorists, farmers, and businesses against surging living costs. The emergency intervention, revealed during the mid-term budget policy statement, provides vital financial reprieve following steep price hikes driven by global market instability.

Funded through a R10bn reallocation from the Central Energy Fund, the levy reductions will lower diesel and petrol prices across South Africa before tapering off in early January. While the announcement has been broadly welcomed across agricultural, commercial, and political sectors, business leaders and analysts continue to call for durable, long-term economic reforms.