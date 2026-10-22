Subscribe
Daily DispatchDaily Dispatch
Subscribe

Multi-agency emergency teams stand down as normal operations resume in the Eastern Cape

Anxious moments as bomb hoax causes delays at King Phalo Airport

Bomb squad clears FlySafair airliner from Johannesburg following an anonymous mid-air alert

  • Mpumzi Mshweshwe
  • Banathi Gungqisa
4 min read
Premium

Police in the Eastern Cape have launched an investigation to track down an anonymous caller after a bomb threat targeting a FlySafair passenger aircraft at King Phalo Airport proved to be a hoax. The inbound flight from Johannesburg, carrying 184 passengers, was diverted to an isolated section of the runway on Wednesday morning as multi-disciplinary emergency units responded to the alert.

Bomb disposal teams and explosive-detection dogs conducted extensive sweeps of the airliner and passenger luggage before officially declaring the scene clear. Authorities have opened a criminal docket under the Explosives Act as normal airport operations resume.

Sign in to continue reading.

Create a free account or sign in to read this article.

Sign in · Create an account