Police in the Eastern Cape have launched an investigation to track down an anonymous caller after a bomb threat targeting a FlySafair passenger aircraft at King Phalo Airport proved to be a hoax. The inbound flight from Johannesburg, carrying 184 passengers, was diverted to an isolated section of the runway on Wednesday morning as multi-disciplinary emergency units responded to the alert.

Bomb disposal teams and explosive-detection dogs conducted extensive sweeps of the airliner and passenger luggage before officially declaring the scene clear. Authorities have opened a criminal docket under the Explosives Act as normal airport operations resume.