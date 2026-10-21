Pioneering East London aquarium manager resigns amid constructive dismissal claim

Siani Zahn, the pioneering first female manager in the 96-year history of the East London aquarium, has quietly resigned after three decades of service. Her departure has led to a constructive dismissal dispute reportedly referred to the SA Local Government Bargaining Council, leaving the prominent municipal facility without a marine biologist or permanent head for nearly four months.

During her 30-year tenure, Zahn spearheaded significant conservation achievements, notably expanding South Africa's largest captive breeding colony of critically endangered African penguins. The Buffalo City metro has put interim management measures in place while preparing to appoint a permanent successor before the end of the year.