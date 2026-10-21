Mnquma municipality wins national excellence award for human resources

The Mnquma local municipality has gained national recognition for its human resource management and institutional governance, becoming one of only five municipalities in South Africa to receive a prestigious honour at the Future of HR Conference.
Presented by the South African Local Government Association (SALGA), the Municipal HR Excellence Award celebrates Mnquma's strong employee relations, robust compliance, and impressive 99% performance rating amid nationwide scrutiny of municipal governance.
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