Fresh hijacking spike sparks fears for motorists

A wave of armed carjackings across Buffalo City has put motorists on high alert as survivors recount harrowing confrontations with criminals. Community policing forums are urging drivers to exercise extreme caution amid rising concerns over safety on the metro's roads.

The surge in incidents is further underscored by provincial crime figures showing that out of 691 hijackings reported in the metro since 2022, only 17 cases have led to successful convictions, raising serious questions about prosecution efficacy.