Subscribe
Daily DispatchDaily Dispatch
Subscribe
Coega Steels shareholder Sanjeev Garg, middle, discusses a point with Mediterranean Shipping Company chair Salvatore Sarno, left, during a tour of Coega Steels' new rolling mill in the Coega special economic zone
Coega Steels shareholder Sanjeev Garg, middle, discusses a point with Mediterranean Shipping Company chair Salvatore Sarno, left, during a tour of Coega Steels' new rolling mill in the Coega special economic zonePicture: Fredlin Adriaan

Coega Steels' new rolling mill to create hundreds of jobs

R360m facility in special economic zone will cut cost of finished products for Eastern Cape businesses

  • Guy Rogers
3 min read
Premium

Sign in to continue reading.

Create a free account or sign in to read this article.

Sign in · Create an account