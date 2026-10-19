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KuGompo court postpones theft case against attorney ahead of commercial crimes transfer

Eastern Cape attorney arrested over alleged theft of R1.8m in RAF payout

Mother and daughter uncover missing millions after checking directly with Road Accident Fund

2 min read

A 51-year-old Eastern Cape attorney has appeared in court after being arrested by the Hawks for allegedly stealing approximately R1.8m in Road Accident Fund (RAF) compensation intended for a mother and daughter injured in a car crash.

Vuyisile Magqabi allegedly told his clients their claim was still pending, despite the funds having already been deposited into his firm's trust account, prompting an investigation after the victims enquired with the RAF directly.

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