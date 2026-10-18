SA confirms four new mpox cases as total climbs to 26

South Africa has recorded four new laboratory-confirmed mpox cases, bringing the national total to 26 since January 1, the department of health said on Sunday.

The cases include 18 in the Western Cape, three in Gauteng, two each in the Eastern Cape and Free State, and one in KwaZulu-Natal.

Two Western Cape cases were imported; the other 16 were linked to local transmission.

The department has urged anyone who has developed a rash, fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes or fatigue to seek medical care.

"Individuals who have been in close contact with a confirmed or suspected mpox case should inform healthcare workers and monitor themselves for symptoms for 21 days.

"Should symptoms develop, they should avoid close contact with others and seek medical attention."

The department said mpox is preventable and treatable viral infection.

The public is urged to avoid close skin-to-skin contact with anyone who has an mpox-like rash and not to share their bedding, towels, clothing or personal items.