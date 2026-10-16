History made in Eastern Cape traditional leadership elections

History was made in Bhisho this week when the Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (ECHTKL) elected its youngest-ever deputy chair and returned its chairmanship to the Matanzima dynasty after a nine-year hiatus.

The election was triggered by the sudden death of chair Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso on July 16, who had led the house since June 2022.

In a tightly contested special sitting on Monday, Nkosi Gwazinamba Matanzima was elected chair, while Nkosi Buchule Wongalesizwe Zimema, the youngest member of the 39-member house, became deputy chair.

Matanzima secured 19 votes against Nkosi Phikolomzi Langa’s 15. Two ballots were spoiled and two members were absent.

The election marks the return of leadership to the Matanzima royal house at Qamata outside Cofimvaba, nine years after Nkosi Ngangomhlaba Matanzima concluded his three-term tenure.

Ngangomhlaba served as chair for 15 years, from 2002 to 2017, making him the longest-serving chair in the institution’s history.

He retired in 2017 and died on February 22 2022, aged 78, after a long illness.

His nephew, Gwazinamba, becomes the second Matanzima to hold the position and the fourth chair in the house’s history, after founding chair Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana, Ngangomhlaba and Gwadiso.

Gwazinamba, who acted as King of Western Thembuland in 2010 following the death of King Lwandile Matanzima, had served as Gwadiso’s deputy since 2022.

The election also made history with Zimema’s elevation at just 34, making him the youngest deputy chair since the house was established in 1996.

He defeated veteran traditional leader Nkosi Victor Vulindlela Mditshwa, receiving 22 votes against Mditshwa’s 14.

Mditshwa is the leader of the house, responsible for its business and day-to-day proceedings.

Zimema joined the house in 2017, the year his father, Nkosi Xhanti Gobizembe Zimema, died.

He became head of the Zulu-Kama Traditional Council at Hewu, Whittlesea, and oversees 36 administrative areas headed by headmen. He is serving his second term in the house.

“My election shows that my peers, some of whom are as old as my father, have confidence in youth leadership and recognise that they could impart their skills in the capacitation of traditional leaders.

"Some of them are veteran traditional leaders that I grew up looking up to, but they have decided to give young blood a chance to be part of the leadership of such an august institution,” Zimema said.

In his acceptance speech, Matanzima urged members to remain united, advance rural development and defend cultural traditions.

“I take this responsibility with humility. This house must remain united.

"Our people in the villages are looking to us to advance rural development and defend our custom and culture,” he said.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams congratulated members on conducting an orderly election.

“The members used their democratic right and the process was orderly.

"We congratulate the new leadership and we are confident that they will stabilise the house,” Williams said.

Acting judge president Zamani Nhlangulela administered the oath of office. The new executive will serve until the current term ends in May 2027.

The leadership change comes at a difficult time for traditional leaders in the province.

At least eight have been killed since 2024, with palaces in Willowvale, Mthatha and Ngcobo becoming crime scenes.

This week, Nkosi Siyabulela Zamukulungisa Simoki, 44, and his mother, Nowisile, 70, were gunned down in Willowvale, barely a month after Nkosi Mzonke Mazamisa and his mother were killed in the same area.

Other traditional leaders face murder and assault charges, while royal families remain embroiled in succession disputes.