The Eastern Cape has officially commenced the rollout of Lenacapavir, a groundbreaking long-acting injectable that offers up to six months of protection against HIV. Providing an alternative to daily oral pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), the twice-yearly jab is now accessible at selected public health facilities across the province.

Health authorities and community advocates have welcomed the rollout as a critical milestone, highlighting its potential to dramatically reduce new infections, combat pill fatigue, and overcome stigma among vulnerable populations.