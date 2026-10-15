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Eastern Cape pupils taking part in fun, interactive experiments via Merck’s mobile Curiosity Cube
Eastern Cape pupils taking part in fun, interactive experiments via Merck’s mobile Curiosity Cube

Global initiative pairs corporate and academic volunteers to foster future scientists

Science on wheels captivates Eastern Cape pupils

More than 2,400 pupils across 18 schools explore synthetic biology in mobile laboratory

  • Herald Reporter
3 min read

Merck’s Curiosity Cube has returned to South Africa for a second consecutive year, delivering hands-on Stem education to nearly 2,500 pupils across 18 Eastern Cape schools. The mobile science lab aims to bridge the gap between classroom theory and real-world application, inspiring young minds to envision future careers in science and technology.

Throughout August and September, learners in Makhanda and Kariega engaged in interactive synthetic biology experiments alongside Merck staff and local academic partners, turning abstract concepts into practical discoveries.

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