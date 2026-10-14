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Hospitalised 30-year-old suspect under police guard ahead of expected court appearance

Hawks raise alarm after policewoman killed in Eastern Cape

Latest loss adds to regional police casualties following the September killing of two officers in Libode

  • Mpumzi Mshweshwe
2 min read
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The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in the Eastern Cape has voiced deep concern over the tragic killings of law enforcement members following the weekend murder of 48-year-old Flying Squad Sergeant Nokuphumla Nyangwa in KuGompo City.

Nyangwa was fatally stabbed while checking on the welfare of a fellow tenant, marking another painful loss for the police service following the recent deaths of two other officers in Libode.

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