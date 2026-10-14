Bogus Mthatha teacher jailed for eight years over fake degree

A bogus Mthatha teacher who used a fraudulent Bachelor of Education degree to secure employment has been sentenced to eight years' direct imprisonment.

Lunga Nkrumah Sivuku, 45, who taught at Corana Junior Secondary School near Mthatha, was sentenced by the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday after pleading guilty to fraud, forgery and uttering.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the case dated back to 2020, when the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation unit in Komani received information that Sivuku had allegedly obtained and used a fraudulent teaching qualification.

"The information prompted an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the fraudulent qualifications and their use in connection with his employment," Mhlakuvana said.

Sivuku was arrested at his home in Corana village on March 20 2023, and subsequently released on R2,000 bail.

After several court appearances, he pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to eight years' imprisonment.