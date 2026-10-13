Zolani Tete Murder: Four accused in court as case moves towards trial

Four men accused of murdering former two-time world boxing champion Zolani “Last Born” Tete are expected to appear in the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday as the case moves towards trial.

The accused face charges including murder, attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm following the fatal shooting of Tete, 38, outside his Mdantsane home in August.

Tete was shot as he arrived home with his girlfriend, who was also wounded but survived the attack.

Among the accused is Uzuzole Goqwana, 22, who allegedly masterminded the killing, while Sinebhongo Qase, 28, is accused of acting as an intermediary.

All four appeared together in court in August following their arrests in connection with the murder.

In September, Goqwana and Qase were denied bail after the court found they had failed to demonstrate exceptional circumstances warranting their release.

Their two co-accused abandoned their bail applications.