Zolani Tete Murder: Four accused in court as case moves towards trial
Accused face murder and firearm charges following the fatal August shooting of the former world champion
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Four men accused of the fatal shooting of former two-time world boxing champion Zolani “Last Born” Tete are scheduled to appear in the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. The proceeding marks another step forward as the high-profile murder case moves steadily toward trial.
SummaryOpen the quick read
Four suspects face charges of murder, attempted murder, and firearm possession over the August killing of boxing icon Zolani Tete.
Tete was shot outside his Mdantsane home alongside his girlfriend, who was wounded but survived the attack.
Alleged mastermind Uzuzole Goqwana, 22, and alleged intermediary Sinebhongo Qase, 28, were denied bail in September.
The remaining two co-accused abandoned their bail applications, keeping all four suspects in custody.
The case returns to the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for further proceedings ahead of the trial.
Uzuzole Goqwana is accused of orchestrating the murder of champion boxer Zolani Tete. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA
Four men accused of murdering former two-time world boxing champion Zolani “Last Born” Tete are expected to appear in the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday as the case moves towards trial.
The accused face charges including murder, attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm following the fatal shooting of Tete, 38, outside his Mdantsane home in August.
Tete was shot as he arrived home with his girlfriend, who was also wounded but survived the attack.
Among the accused is Uzuzole Goqwana, 22, who allegedly masterminded the killing, while Sinebhongo Qase, 28, is accused of acting as an intermediary.
All four appeared together in court in August following their arrests in connection with the murder.
In September, Goqwana and Qase were denied bail after the court found they had failed to demonstrate exceptional circumstances warranting their release.
Their two co-accused abandoned their bail applications.
The case returns to court on Tuesday for further proceedings.