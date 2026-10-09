Water World has been at the centre of concerns over delays, money already spent on the project and the additional resources that may be required to complete it.

Kwankwa said millions of rand had been spent on Water World, yet the project remained incomplete years after its inception.

“Our councillors have been fighting this matter, which has caused deviations that have been occurring in BCM regarding the big projects, some being white elephants, like the swimming pool in Mdantsane and Water World,” he said.

“If the UDM takes over and I become mayor, I will make sure every contractor and official involved in these multimillion-rand projects is held accountable.”

Kwankwa said both Water World and the stalled swimming pool project at NU2 in Mdantsane had received substantial public investment without being completed.

“These projects have one thing in common, and that is millions have been used, but both projects are still incomplete.

"We support the SIU [Special Investigating Unit] investigating these projects.

"The people of BCM deserve answers,” he said.

Kwankwa said the UDM would also investigate the alleged misuse of funds and ensure greater transparency around municipal projects.

“The contractors and engineers who were awarded tenders for the abovementioned projects must answer for how they used the funds.

"If they are found guilty, they must be arrested,” he said.

“As the UDM, we want accountability and transparency, including the contracts and engineering processes that were followed.”

BCM spokesperson Luzuko Buku said: “The municipality remains committed to exploring the completion and future development of Water World as an important tourism and recreational asset for Buffalo City.

“However, the project must proceed within the applicable governance, procurement and financial-management processes.”

Buku said the Buffalo City Metropolitan Development Agency had undertaken work towards the refurbishment and expansion of Water World.

He said the project was also subject to an SIU investigation authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“The municipality will cooperate fully with this investigation,” Buku said.

He said the SIU investigation meant the municipality could not currently provide a definitive figure for additional public funding that might be required to complete the project.

The final amount would have to be determined through technical and financial assessments of outstanding work, the condition of existing infrastructure, contractual obligations and the preferred model for completing and operating the facility.

“It would therefore be irresponsible to provide an unverified figure before that work has been concluded,” he said.

Buku said the municipality would allow the SIU investigation to run its course without interference, while continuing with its own accountability processes.

“The two processes are complementary and are aimed at ensuring clean governance and accountability,” he said.

The "Baby Lee" Jegels park has also faced challenges affecting its development and use.

The facility was intended to honour the legacy of the late boxing champion, while providing a recreational and community space for residents.

The Dispatch reported in September that several costly BCM projects, including the stalled Mdantsane NU2 swimming pool complex and Water World, would come under SIU scrutiny.