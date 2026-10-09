Matric pupils from schools across the Eastern Cape gathered at Southbourne Primary School on Friday to sign a pledge committing themselves to upholding the integrity of the 2026 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, which begin next week.

Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade said the pledge-signing ceremony was aimed at preventing examination irregularities, administrative errors and dishonesty.

The initiative requires candidates to commit to abiding by the examination code of conduct and upholding the principles of honesty, discipline, responsibility and integrity.

Gade said maintaining the credibility of the examinations was a shared responsibility involving pupils, teachers, school management, parents, communities and the education department.

“The integrity of an examination begins with every candidate making an individual commitment to do the right thing,” he said.

Schools across the province are expected to participate in the pledge-signing process, with all full-time and part-time candidates required to sign before sitting their examinations.

This is a developing story.