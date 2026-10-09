Grade 12 learners across the Eastern Cape have formally pledged to maintain honesty and integrity ahead of the upcoming 2026 National Senior Certificate examinations. At a ceremonial signing held at Southbourne Primary School, candidates committed to upholding examination standards to ensure credibility across the province.
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Matric pupils across the Eastern Cape gathered at Southbourne Primary School to sign an integrity pledge ahead of the 2026 NSC examinations.
The initiative requires both full-time and part-time candidates to commit to honesty, discipline, and the official code of conduct.
Education MEC Fundile Gade emphasised that upholding examination credibility is a collective effort between learners, educators, parents, and officials.
The department is aiming for an 85% pass rate as more than 127,000 candidates prepare to write their final papers.
Matric pupils from schools across the Eastern Cape gathered at Southbourne Primary School on Friday to sign a pledge committing themselves to upholding the integrity of the 2026 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, which begin next week.
Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade said the pledge-signing ceremony was aimed at preventing examination irregularities, administrative errors and dishonesty.
The initiative requires candidates to commit to abiding by the examination code of conduct and upholding the principles of honesty, discipline, responsibility and integrity.
Gade said maintaining the credibility of the examinations was a shared responsibility involving pupils, teachers, school management, parents, communities and the education department.
“The integrity of an examination begins with every candidate making an individual commitment to do the right thing,” he said.
Schools across the province are expected to participate in the pledge-signing process, with all full-time and part-time candidates required to sign before sitting their examinations.