Two Mthatha teenagers are the toast of their school and the province after walking out of the annual National Schools Moot Court competition as winners.

The objective of the competition, held at the Constitutional Court, is to encourage schoolchildren to understand the constitution and its values and to establish a continuous human rights learning programme through education and information.

For the winning duo, Umtata High School pupils Luvumo Bacela, who is in grade 9, and Nathi Thetha, who is grade 10, the win is another accolade in their award cabinets.

Luvumo described the experience as eye-opening.

"The competition was an amazing, life-changing experience.

"I made many friends. Even though everyone wanted to win, everyone was really nice and accommodating.

"Winning made my family, my school and myself proud.

"It meant a lot to win the competition and when we were announced, the moment itself was unbelievable and I almost cried because I didn't think it would happen."

The grade 9 pupil is considering studying law or chemical engineering.

"But I want to be a lawyer because I feel that by being a lawyer, I will be able to change people's lives through the legal system.

"I joined the moot court to see what it feels like to be a lawyer."

Luvumo, who also debates, said it was the first national competition he had taken part in, and which he believes would the first of many.

His elated mother, Thobeka Bacela, said she was left speechless at his win.

"Luvumo is a hard worker who always wants to excel.

"I get worried about him when he doesn't get something he worked hard for.

"I'm happy that he won this accolade. I'm proud of him and wish him success.

"I wish he can get scholarships and be what he wants to be," Bacela, who is a qualified teacher, said.

Grade 10 pupil, 16-year-old Nathi, said it felt amazing to be a national champion.

"It's not my first time competing nationally as in March I was a runner-up," he said.

"It feels amazing to be a champion this time.

"I have always been a person who loves public speaking from a very young age.

"I entered this competition to explore my full potential, and I heard moot court can help enhance research skills, which is something I wanted to do as someone who is an academic achiever."

Nathi said he did not initially have an interest in becoming a lawyer.

"As I progressed, I realised I might be interested in studying law.

"It took sleepless nights and me having to sacrifice my academic studying time.

"We are thankful for the people who supported us along the way.

"My next step is to broaden this moment and take time to teach learners around SA about human rights and I believe that is my duty as a human rights activist."

Nathi wants to be an actuarial scientist or mathematician.

His equally proud mother, Nolufefe, said: "I didn't think they would go this far, and it makes us as parents see that our children are going beyond our expectations.

"He's a dedicated and committed child who knows what he wants in life and we are giving him all the support he wants."

Their teacher, Verna Plaatjies, said she started with the moot court competition in 2022.

"I enjoy doing this programme because I am a great believer in human rights and children's rights.

"The school is very proud of their achievements because it is the first time that we reached the finals and won."



