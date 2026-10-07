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Police appeal for information as community condemns latest wave of deadly gun violence

Five young men shot dead in brutal Willowvale mass shooting

Gunmen storm informal settlement flat, leaving five dead and a 30-year-old hospitalised

2 min read

Police in the Eastern Cape have launched a massive manhunt after five young men were shot dead and a sixth was injured during a violent attack at a Willowvale informal settlement on Tuesday night. Three unidentified gunmen reportedly broke into a two-room flat before opening fire on the occupants.

Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata visited the crime scene on Wednesday to oversee the initial investigation as specialised detectives work to establish a motive and bring the perpetrators to book.

SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Five men aged 17 to 22 were killed and a 30-year-old man was wounded when three gunmen forced open the door of a flat in Willowvale Extension 1.
  • Police discovered four victims dead inside the two-room flat, while a fifth succumbed to his injuries en route to a medical facility.
  • Investigators recovered numerous 9mm pistol cartridges and projectiles from the scene, with the motive behind the shooting still unknown.
  • Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata visited the scene and mobilised the Serious and Violent Crimes Investigation unit to track down the suspects.
A generic South African police crime scene. The image does not depict the Willowvale shooting or any of those involved. Police in the Eastern Cape have launched a massive manhunt after five young men were shot dead and a sixth was injured during a violent attack at a Willowvale informal settlement on Tuesday night.
A generic South African police crime scene. The image does not depict the Willowvale shooting or any of those involved. Police in the Eastern Cape have launched a massive manhunt after five young men were shot dead and a sixth was injured during a violent attack at a Willowvale informal settlement on Tuesday night. Picture: AI-generated illustration

Five men aged between 17 and 22 were shot dead when gunmen allegedly kicked down the door of a flat in Willowvale and opened fire on Tuesday night.

A sixth man, aged 30, was wounded in the attack, which prompted Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata to visit the crime scene on Wednesday morning.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said Ncata later chaired an activation meeting with investigators and other police officers as police launched a manhunt for the killers.

The shooting occurred at about 9.51pm at an informal settlement known as Willowvale Extension 1, near Ematyotyombeni.

Gantana said police responding to a shooting complaint went to a two-room flat in the settlement.

“On arrival, members found four deceased male victims inside a two-room flat with multiple gunshot wounds to their upper bodies,” she said.

“Another male victim was found in another room with gunshot wounds to his chest and right leg. He was taken to a nearby medical facility by a private vehicle and declared dead on arrival.

“A further victim was taken to hospital by ambulance for medical treatment.”

Gantana said a preliminary investigation indicated three unknown gunmen had kicked open the door and opened fire on the victims before fleeing.

“The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage and the investigation continues. Cases of murder, five counts, and attempted murder are being investigated,” she said.

The five dead were aged between 17 and 22, while the surviving victim was 30.

“The provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Investigation unit was informed and also attended the scene. Numerous cartridges and projectiles of a 9mm pistol were found at the scene,” Gantana said.

Police condemned the attack and extended their condolences to the families of those killed.

Ncata’s visit was followed by a meeting with investigators and other police members aimed at ensuring the suspects were swiftly identified and arrested.

Mbhashe Local Municipality also condemned the killings and urged "communities to work with law enforcement to ensure that the killers are brought to book,” municipal spokesperson Babalwa Mangqwathi said.

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